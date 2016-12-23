News
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Kalashnikov: Two countries cannot work in favor of third one’s welfare
14:47, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Two countries cannot work in favor of the welfare of a third one.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov, on Friday stated the aforesaid.

He noted this commenting on fellow Duma member Konstantin Zatulin’s statement that Russia’s military cooperation with Azerbaijan needs to be “in favor of Armenia,” since Russia has to keep Azerbaijan away from taking unpredictable actions.

In Kalashnikov’s words, however, as a rule, countries work in favor of the wellbeing of one another.

“But, at the same time, diplomacy certainly exists so as not to harm third countries; we need to work with this prism,” he added. “And Armenia should realize that you are our allies and friends.”

