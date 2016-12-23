News
Armenia PM: ICT can be locomotive that will change economy, climate, and culture
14:18, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday chaired a regular discussion devoted to the avenues for the development of information and communications technology (ICT) in Armenia. 

First, the PM was briefed on the course of summing up proposals and developing projects for ICT development in the country, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Karapetyan, in turn, underscored state-private sector cooperation in achieving the progress of this sector.

“I pin great hopes on you,” added the Armenian Premier, addressing the ICT representatives attending this talk. “You can be the locomotive that will change the economy, the climate and the culture, alike.”

Also, Karen Karapetyan expressed willingness to support all relevant constructive initiatives.

