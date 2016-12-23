News
Armenia Parliament approves 3 loan agreements
13:15, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia ratified three loan agreements, during its special session on Friday. 

Accordingly, the loan agreement between the Armenian government and the French Development Agency was approved by a vote of 78 for, 24 against, and 2 abstentions. 

The loan agreement between Armenia and the Asian Development Bank was endorsed by a vote of 78 for, 24 against, and 2 abstentions.  

And the loan agreement between Armenia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development was authorized by a vote of 78 for, 23 against, and 2 abstentions.  

Pursuant to these agreements, the Armenian authorities will get an around US$190million loan for budgetary expenditure.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
