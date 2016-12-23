Armenia Parliament concludes special session

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Friday passed—in the second reading, and in full—the draft law on making an amendment to the Law on State Duty.
The bill was approved by a vote of 81 for, 5 against, and 16 abstentions.
Accordingly, the annual duty for organizing lotteries and online gambling in Armenia will from now on be 500 million drams (about $1,040,200), instead of 100 million drams (about $208,000).
The objective of this bill is to have the provisions laid down by law be in line with the provisions of the tax code of Armenia.
The National Assembly concluded its special session.