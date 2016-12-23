News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 23
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament concludes special session
13:56, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Friday passed—in the second reading, and in full—the draft law on making an amendment to the Law on State Duty.

The bill was approved by a vote of 81 for, 5 against, and 16 abstentions.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

Accordingly, the annual duty for organizing lotteries and online gambling in Armenia will from now on be 500 million drams (about $1,040,200), instead of 100 million drams (about $208,000).

The objective of this bill is to have the provisions laid down by law be in line with the provisions of the tax code of Armenia.

The National Assembly concluded its special session.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament approves 3 loan agreements
As a result, the country’s national debt will increase by about US$190 million…
 Newspaper: Armenia to fall into default?
The minister of finance, however, ruled out such a projection…
Armenia official: In 2017, budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will be levied
In 2017, the budget deficit will be reduced from 5.9 to immediately 2.8 percent GDP...
 Dollar, euro rise in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Thursday…
 MP: Armenian authorities take out loans to merely “eat” them
In Pashinyan’s words, here it is appropriate to recall another loan of the ADB allocated for the construction of the North-South concrete highway...
 Armenia parliament discusses $90 million loan of Asian Development Bank
Out of the overall amount, $ 60 million is allocated for the budgetary expenditures till the end of 2016...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news