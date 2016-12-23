Sahakyan: Cultivation of tobacco has become dynamically developing domain of Karabakh agriculture

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday received Grand Holding company president Mikayel Vardanyan, and Masis Tobacco company executive director Hovhannes Tadevosyan.
The implementation of various investment and philanthropic programs in Artsakh were on the agenda of their talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
President Sahakyan noted that cultivation of tobacco has become a dynamically developing domain of agriculture in the NKR, and he highlighted the respective role by Grand Holding.