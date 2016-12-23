News
Armenia MP: Blackmail policy cannot be permitted in Karabakh conflict settlement
15:37, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Targeted statements are very important in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Artak Zakaryan, on Friday noted about the aforementioned during his joint news conference with chairman Leonid Kalashnikov of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots.

In Zakaryan’s words, a policy of blackmail cannot be permitted.

“The Azerbaijani side violates the ceasefire regime, launches diversions, [and] opens fire on Armenian positions, every day,” he stressed. “[And] this doesn’t enable to record progress in settling the Karabakh conflict.”

