Photos of alleged Berlin terrorist elimination appear on Internet
16:38, 23.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper posted photos from the scene of a shootout, during which the suspect of the Berlin market attack was killed, on Twitter.

As Reuters reported earlier quoting sources in the security services, Tunisian Anis Amri suspected of committing a terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was killed during a shootout with police in Milan.

According to preliminary data, Amri opened fire during the night document checking. In response to a request to show documents he shot one of police officers and was killed by return fire.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Italy Marko Minniti said they will hold a media conference  in connection with the incident, DW reported.

