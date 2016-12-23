Photos of alleged Berlin terrorist elimination appear on Internet

Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper posted photos from the scene of a shootout, during which the suspect of the Berlin market attack was killed, on Twitter.
As Reuters reported earlier quoting sources in the security services, Tunisian Anis Amri suspected of committing a terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was killed during a shootout with police in Milan.
According to preliminary data, Amri opened fire during the night document checking. In response to a request to show documents he shot one of police officers and was killed by return fire.
Minister of Internal Affairs of Italy Marko Minniti said they will hold a media conference in connection with the incident, DW reported.