News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Russia State Duma delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial
15:15, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov, and the committee members paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On behalf of the Duma, the guests laid a wreath at the genocide monument, placed flowers before the Eternal Flame, and paid a silent tribute to the holy martyrs of this tragedy.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

“Innocent people are dying today, as well,” said Kalashnikov. “All forces need to be combined to prevent new universal tragedies.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
German court rejects complaints against Armenian Genocide vote
Judges said the plaintiff had failed to provide sufficient evidence…
 US reacts to its UN permanent representative’s Armenian Genocide statement
Has the Obama administration recognized—in disclosed manner—the massacre of Armenians as genocide?...
 Turkologist: Donald Trump may use word 'genocide' instead of term 'Meds Yeghern'
In his words, Donald Trump is most likely to use the word 'genocide' in one of his speeches, but this won't change the official position of the U.S...
 State Department: Samantha Power’s Armenian Genocide remarks not a shift in US policy
“We acknowledged that 1.5 million Armenians were massacred…
 Expert: US position on Armenian Genocide remains unchanged
As per turkologist Melkonyan, Samantha Power’s statement should be considered solely in the context of strained relations between the West and Turkey…
 Teachers in US city to learn more about Armenian Genocide
Educators in Glendale, in the US State of California, will undergo additional training in order to better instruct students about this tragedy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news