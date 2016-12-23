Russia State Duma delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov, and the committee members paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On behalf of the Duma, the guests laid a wreath at the genocide monument, placed flowers before the Eternal Flame, and paid a silent tribute to the holy martyrs of this tragedy.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

“Innocent people are dying today, as well,” said Kalashnikov. “All forces need to be combined to prevent new universal tragedies.”