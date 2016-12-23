Libyan passenger plane hijacked, lands in Malta

Libyan passenger plane has been hijacked by Gadaffi supporters, Daily Mail reported.
The Libyan Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane with 118 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Malta.
Prime Minister of Malta Josef Muscat said he had been informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta.
“Security and emergency operations standing by,” he tweeted.
Several minutes ago Malta MP said “it has been established that Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant.”