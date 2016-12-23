Armenia FM briefs Russia State Duma members on consequences of Azerbaijan aggression in April

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Friday received a delegation, led by chairman Leonid Kalashnikov of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots.

Nalbandian underscored the continued strengthening of close Armenia-Russia allied cooperation and, in this connection, he highly evaluated interparliamentary collaboration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The State Duma deputies, for their part, stressed that their visit to Armenia is symbolic because this is the aforementioned Duma committee’s first foreign visit, ever since the parliamentary election in Russia.

The interlocutors highlighted the mutually beneficial cooperation between the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and the State Duma of Russia.

Kalashnikov presented the initiatives by the new Duma—and its above-said committee—to develop relations with Armenia, and the results of this committee’s joint meeting with the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, which was convened in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The parties also reflected on collaboration within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

In addition, the foreign minister of Armenia briefed the guests on the efforts to surmount the consequences of the military aggression which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in early April.