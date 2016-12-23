Malta plane hijacking: Malta airport closed

The Libyan Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane with 111 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Malta.

“It has been established that #Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant and 7 crew members,” Malta PM tweeted.

Malta airport is currently closed and all flights canceled or postponed.

As Times of Malta noted, the plane was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli and diverted by two hijackers who claimed to have a hand grenade and threatened to blow up the plane. The pilot told Tripoli Airport Control before communications were lost that the pilot tried to land in Libya but the hijackers refused. Soldiers and emergency services surrounded the aircraft as soon as it landed in Malta.

As Sky News reported quoting local TV that, hijackers have more hand grenades.

It was reported that the criminals was negotiating with the Minister of Transport of Libya.

Several media outlets reported that the hijackers freed the passengers, however the information is not confirmed yet.