News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Malta plane hijacking: Malta airport closed
17:55, 23.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Libyan Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane with 111 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Malta.

“It has been established that #Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant and 7 crew members,” Malta PM tweeted.

Malta airport is currently closed and all flights canceled or postponed.

As Times of Malta noted, the plane was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli and diverted by two hijackers who claimed to have a hand grenade and threatened to blow up the plane. The pilot told Tripoli Airport Control before communications were lost that the pilot tried to land in Libya but the hijackers refused. Soldiers and emergency services surrounded the aircraft as soon as it landed in Malta.

As Sky News reported quoting local TV that, hijackers have more hand grenades.

It was reported that the criminals was negotiating with the Minister of Transport of Libya.

Several media outlets reported that the hijackers freed the passengers, however the information is not confirmed yet.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Girlfriend of Russian envoy’s killer detained in Turkey
In the evening of December 19, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition...
 Cousin of Berlin Christmas fair’s terrorist is arrested in Tunisia
Tunisian authorities arrest three Islamists, including the cousin of Anis Amri, who was accused of the terrorist attack at Berlin’s Christmas…
 Bomb is discovered near premises of Turkish Embassy to Belgian in Brussels
Police finds a hand-made explosive device in Brussels, Belgium, near the premises of the Turkish Embassy…
 Assad thanks Putin for efforts towards liberating Aleppo
Assad noted that ''the victories in Aleppo open doors to political work in Syria"...
 Putin congratulates Assad on liberation of Aleppo
The Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Assad on the liberation of Aleppo…
 Malta hijack: 65 passengers released
Josef Muscat said the first group of passengers consisting of women and children has been released...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news