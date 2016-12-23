Putin:Tragedy with Russia ambassador in Ankara is attempt on Russia

The tragedy with Russian envoy to Turkey, Andrei Karlov was an attempt on Russia and Russian-Turkish relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin told RIA Novosti.
“It was, first of all, attempt on Russia, on the Russian-Turkish relations. Frankly, I was skeptical about the thesis that our plane was shot down without order from the top Turkish management and people who aimed to harm the Russian-Turkish relations. But now, after the attack on the ambassador, which was committed by Ankara police officer, I am beginning to change my mind: I believe that everything is possible and infiltration of destructive elements into government structures, including into law enforcement agencies, into army remains profound”, Putin said at a final press conference in Moscow
According to him, it would be wrong “to lay the blame on someone”.
“Will it prevent development of the Russian-Turkish relations? No, will not, because we understand the importance and value of the Russian-Turkish relations and we will develop them,” Russian leader stated.
On Monday evening, a gunman attacked Russian envoy to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, while the latter was giving a speech at a photo exhibition dedicated to Kamchatka at Çağdaş Sanat Merkezi Contemporary Arts Center of Ankara.
The gunman shot the ambassador in the back, following which he uttered words related to Aleppo and Syria as well as shouted “Allahu akbar (God is great).”
Karlov was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he could not be saved.
The assailant, who was shot dead by police 45 minutes after the assault, was later identified as Ankara police officer Mevlut Mert Altıntas.