News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia
17:08, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.14/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.37 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 504.08 (up by AMD 1.06), that of one British pound was AMD 591.88 (down by AMD 2.24), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.91 (down by AMD 0.01).

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 244.45, AMD 17,537.24 and AMD 14,044.05, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Friday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia minister: Buy Roquefort from agricultural fairs
Thus, you will help the farmers, and decorate your New Year table…
 Armenia Parliament concludes special session
The bill on lotteries and online gambling was passed…
 Armenia Parliament approves 3 loan agreements
As a result, the country’s national debt will increase by about US$190 million…
 Newspaper: Armenia to fall into default?
The minister of finance, however, ruled out such a projection…
Armenia official: In 2017, budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will be levied
In 2017, the budget deficit will be reduced from 5.9 to immediately 2.8 percent GDP...
 Dollar, euro rise in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Thursday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news