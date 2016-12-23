Armenia embassy responds: Turkey envoy attempting to diminish horror of what happened in Ankara

Armenia’s Embassy in Canada responded to Turkish envoy’s comment on terrorist attacks in Canada in the 1980’s by Canadians of Armenian origin, made during his CBC interview about the assassination of Russian Ambassador in Ankara on December 19th, 2016.
“We condemn any terrorist attack, carried out by anybody, in any location. We believe that by diverting attention from this tragedy and talking about their own assassinated diplomats, the Turkish Ambassador is attempting to diminish the horror of what happened in Ankara, and that is abhorrent.
We would also like to reaffirm our condemnation of the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottomans during the Armenian Genocide.
We advise the Turkish Ambassador and the relevant Turkish authorities to focus on the investigation of the Russian Ambassador’s assassination, to focus on improving the security situation in Turkey, and not to distract the world from their own violence-prone policies, ” the embassy said in a statement.