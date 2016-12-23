News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Estonia MFA: Clashes can have no positive impact on Karabakh conflict settlement
17:42, 23.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to Estonia, Armenia’s new ambassador to this country, Tigran Mkrtchyan—whose diplomatic residence is in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, on Thursday met with Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser.

The parties reflected on the prospects for further expanding and deepening Armenian-Estonian relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. They also stressed the need for and importance of high-level mutual visits.

Speaking on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed his interlocutor on Azerbaijan’s continued destructive conduct, anti-Armenian propaganda, and frequent ceasefire violations at the line of contact.

FM Mikser of Estonia, in turn, reaffirmed his country’s position in this conflict. He expressed support to the efforts by the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, and aimed at achieving a pacific resolution to this conflict. The Estonian FM added, however, that the clashes in the border zone and at the line of contact can have no positive impact on the settlement of this conflict.

The interlocutors also discussed the ongoing negotiations around a new Armenia-European Union Framework Agreement.

Separately, Sven Mikser noted that Estonia stands ready to share with Armenia its track-record in the IT sector. 

In addition, the Armenian ambassador and the Estonian FM conferred on several regional and international matters.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Hollande: I have personal obligation in Karabakh conflict settlement
And by way of negotiations…
 Armenian opposition representative meets German ambassador
At the meeting, issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and specifically expansion of negotiation process and ceasefire monitoring were discussed...
 Armenia FM briefs Russia State Duma members on consequences of Azerbaijan aggression in April
The parties also reflected on collaboration within the framework of the CIS, EAEU, and CSTO…
 Armenia MP: Blackmail policy cannot be permitted in Karabakh conflict settlement
Targeted statements are very important in resolving this conflict…
 OSCE conducts year’s last monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
Nearby Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, and Kemerli village of Azerbaijan…
 Armenia official: April war once again proved terrorist nature of Azerbaijan
At the meeting, the sides underscored the need to fight against terrorism by a united front...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news