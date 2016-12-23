Estonia MFA: Clashes can have no positive impact on Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to Estonia, Armenia’s new ambassador to this country, Tigran Mkrtchyan—whose diplomatic residence is in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, on Thursday met with Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser.

The parties reflected on the prospects for further expanding and deepening Armenian-Estonian relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. They also stressed the need for and importance of high-level mutual visits.

Speaking on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed his interlocutor on Azerbaijan’s continued destructive conduct, anti-Armenian propaganda, and frequent ceasefire violations at the line of contact.

FM Mikser of Estonia, in turn, reaffirmed his country’s position in this conflict. He expressed support to the efforts by the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, and aimed at achieving a pacific resolution to this conflict. The Estonian FM added, however, that the clashes in the border zone and at the line of contact can have no positive impact on the settlement of this conflict.

The interlocutors also discussed the ongoing negotiations around a new Armenia-European Union Framework Agreement.

Separately, Sven Mikser noted that Estonia stands ready to share with Armenia its track-record in the IT sector.

In addition, the Armenian ambassador and the Estonian FM conferred on several regional and international matters.