Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Armenian Defense Minister receives Russian State Duma delegation
18:08, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Defense Minster of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Friday held a meeting with the members of the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Russian Federal Assembly State Duma Committee on the CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Links with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov.

During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Russia, the press-service of the Defense Ministry informs. Apart from this, the interlocutors discussed a wide scope of issues of mutual interest. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
