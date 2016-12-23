Minister: Over 11 months of 2016, Armenia received 17 billion AMD more from EAEU than it gave

YEREVAN. - Over 11 months of 2016, Armenia received 17 billion AMD more than it gave.
Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Friday.
Out of the common fund of customs duties, Armenia received about 50 billion AMD from teh EAEU, having contributed (in the form of duties from the import to its territory) nearly 33 billion AMD (approx. $68 million) to it. ''I think the answer to the question on whether this is beneficial to us or not is apparent,'' the Minister said.
By the end of the year, Armenia expects to receive 52-53 billion AMD from the Eurasian customs fees.
In 2014, when Armenia was not an EAEU member-state, it collected about 48 billion AMD duties. But in 2015-16, the import together with the duties significantly reduced due to unfavorable conditions.
But thanks to the membership to the EAEU, the customs revenues entering the Armenian budget didn't reduce but even grew, Aramyan noted.