Minister: Investors are ready to buy Armenian bonds even of less profitability

YEREVAN. - The Eurobond yields of Armenia have dropped but the investors trust the country's economy.
Finance Minister of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Friday.
In his words, obligations of the first emission issued in September 2013, which had 6.25 percent return, are now listed on stock market at 5.4 percent. Obligations of second emissions, which were issued at 7.15 percent in March 2015, are now traded at 6.4 percent. ''The opponents perhaps don't believe in the effectiveness of our economic policy. But it is impossible to deceive professional investors. If they are ready to buy our securities with less profitability, then they believe that the stability has increased in Armenia,'' Aramyan noted.