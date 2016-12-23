News
Coalition of 3 Armenian opposition parties to be called ''Exit''
19:14, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The coalition formed by Bright Armenia, Civil Contract and Republic opposition parties of Armenia will be called Exit in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Independent MP Edmon Marukyan, who is the leader of Bright Armenia Party, wrote the aforementioned on his Facebook page.

On December 12, three opposition parties signed a memorandum on consolidated participation in 2017 parliamentary elections. As of now, the coalition is made up of three political forces but the sides do not rule out its expansion. 

