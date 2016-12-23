In 2016, GDP in Armenia dropped due to fruit and vegetables but everything will smooth out in 2017

YEREVAN. - 3.2 percent growth of GDP in Armenia is realistic.

Finance Minister of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Friday.

Favorable external factors have formed for this: prices of copper, whose semi-fabricated products are export goods of Armenia, are growing and the economy of Russia (from where most part of the transfers come) is recovering.

Referring to the copper, the Minister noted that its growth in early November— following Trump's victory in the U.S. elections—has more or less retained.

On November 11, the copper price rose up to $5910 per ton, while by the end of October its cost was only $4800. Although the price has slightly dropped since November, it amounts to about $5440 now. Thus, there is greater possibility that the demand for copper was caused by long-term tendencies and not emotions from Trump's victory, Aramyan added.

This has already impacted the mining industry of Armenia. The index of industrial prices moved from negative to +1.2 percent.

As to Russia, after sanctions its GDP reduced to 3.4 percent. In 2016, only minus 0.8 percent is expected. And in 2017, the international structures expect 1 percent growth.

To put it otherwise, the economy of Russia is overcoming difficulties.

The issue of year 2016 is slightly more difficult. In mid-September, 2-2.4 percent was foreseen for the annual GDP. But since September 2016, a drop in agriculture has been observed. In fact, there is more harvest on paper, while the prices have not actually grown.

Hence the idea that the previous statistics on harvest could have been miscalculated.

In September, the drop in harvest amounted to 20 percent, reachnig 30 percent in October. The drop was so big that it cannot be explained by bad weather, Aramyan noted.

The damaged harvest will influence the entire image of GDP, which is expected to be at the level of about 0.5 percent by the end of the year. Nevertheless, there will be no drop in 2016. The growth in 2017 will also help the tax and budgetary policy of 2016.