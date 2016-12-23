Russia's military police arrives to Aleppo

Russia's military police battalion arrived to Aleppo to perform the tasks set before it, reports Interafaks, referring to the Russian Defense Ministry. "Now the unit is heading to Aleppo from the Hmeymim airbase to perform the tasks within the framework of the Center for Reconciliation of the warring sides in the Syrian Arab Republic,” said the Ministry of Defense.
The military police will provide security of the armed forces, International Mine Centre, as well as the staff of mobile hospitals and humanitarian motorcades arriving to Aleppo. Ministry of Defense said, that the battalion will also help city authorities to ensure the order in Aleppo.