Armenia engineers want to cause rain in Iran arid-climate provinces

YEREVAN. – Barva company of Armenia plans to export atmosphere-affecting devices to Iran, company president and CEO Aram Vardanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Barva manufactures hail suppression stations that turn hail into rain.
At present, the company is developing devices that condense water vapors in the atmosphere, and turn them into rain.
Barva already has exported about fifty hail suppression devices to West Azerbaijan Province of Iran. But these rain-making devices also have interested this country’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, where the climate is arid.
“Now, we are refining this technology, so we can offer it to our Iranian partners in the best form,” added Vardanyan.