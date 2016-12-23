News
Savchenko is expelled from Rada’s security and defense committee
22:54, 23.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Nadezhda Savchenko has been expelled from Rada’s Committee on Security and Defense Affairs, told the member of the committee Andrei Teteruk, reports 24 channel.

According to him, Savchenko was expelled by unanimous decision, because of meeting with leaders of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Now, it needs to be approved by the parliament.

On December 22, the Verkhovna Rada deprived Savchenko of the right to represent the country at PACE. A week ago, Savchenko was expelled from  Batkivshchyna party.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
