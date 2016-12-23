Savchenko is expelled from Rada’s security and defense committee

Nadezhda Savchenko has been expelled from Rada’s Committee on Security and Defense Affairs, told the member of the committee Andrei Teteruk, reports 24 channel.
According to him, Savchenko was expelled by unanimous decision, because of meeting with leaders of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Now, it needs to be approved by the parliament.
On December 22, the Verkhovna Rada deprived Savchenko of the right to represent the country at PACE. A week ago, Savchenko was expelled from Batkivshchyna party.