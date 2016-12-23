News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Assad thanks Putin for efforts towards liberating Aleppo
22:14, 23.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which he thanked the latter for Russia's efforts to liberate Aleppo, Syrian state information agency SANA reports.

''During the talk, Assad thanked for the efforts of Putin and Russia, which—together with the allies—became the key participant in liberating Aleppo,'' the message reads.  

Assad noted that ''the victories in Aleppo open doors to political work in Syria, impelling many people who hindered this to join the political process and reconciliation.''

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Girlfriend of Russian envoy’s killer detained in Turkey
In the evening of December 19, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition...
 Cousin of Berlin Christmas fair’s terrorist is arrested in Tunisia
Tunisian authorities arrest three Islamists, including the cousin of Anis Amri, who was accused of the terrorist attack at Berlin’s Christmas…
 Bomb is discovered near premises of Turkish Embassy to Belgian in Brussels
Police finds a hand-made explosive device in Brussels, Belgium, near the premises of the Turkish Embassy…
 Putin congratulates Assad on liberation of Aleppo
The Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Assad on the liberation of Aleppo…
 Malta hijack: 65 passengers released
Josef Muscat said the first group of passengers consisting of women and children has been released...
 Malta plane hijacking: Malta airport closed
It has been established that #Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant and 7 crew members…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news