Assad thanks Putin for efforts towards liberating Aleppo

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which he thanked the latter for Russia's efforts to liberate Aleppo, Syrian state information agency SANA reports.
''During the talk, Assad thanked for the efforts of Putin and Russia, which—together with the allies—became the key participant in liberating Aleppo,'' the message reads.
Assad noted that ''the victories in Aleppo open doors to political work in Syria, impelling many people who hindered this to join the political process and reconciliation.''