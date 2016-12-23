News
Saturday
December 24
News
Armenian opposition representative meets German ambassador
21:22, 23.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) Levon Zohrabyan on Friday met German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler and Policy Advisor for the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Karin Marmsoler.

At the meeting, issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and specifically expansion of negotiation process and ceasefire monitoring were discussed.

Apart from this, the interlocutors referred to the position of the ANC and the statement made by the first president of Armenia on the settlement of the Karabakh issue, as well as the domestic and election processes and issues related to the implementation of the agreement on controlling the lawfulness of elections. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
