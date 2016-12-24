News
New findings in Karabakh: Work of nature? Or human creation? (PHOTOS)
15:09, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – In all likelihood, the large round stones, which were recently discovered in Martakert Region of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh), are the “works” of nature, and not manmade, archeologist Hamlet Petrosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, a youth from the NKR capital city of Stepanakert had informed archeologists about these stones; this news interested the scientific circles, and many considered this discovery to be sensational.

As per Petrosyan, these stones are in the form of a circle, or an ellipse, with an opening inside. The second round stone is in some openings, just like the yolk in the egg white. 

These stones are 1 to 3.5 meters in diameter.

There are several hundred such stones in the steppes of the Artsakh mountains.

The mystery of these stones, however, will be solved only after further research.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
