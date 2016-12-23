Fight in Verkhovna Rada

There arose a dispute between Petro Poroshenko Bloc’s deputy Pavel Kishkari and an individual deputy Mikhail Golovko during the last plenary session of the year, reports 112 Ukraine
Golovko in his speech touched upon the activities of Ukrgazdobicha. Kishkari interrupted the deputy, qualifying the data presented as "false." Then, the argument turned into a fight.
In his interview with journalists Golovko said, that he was ready to sue Kroner to defend his "honor and dignity". "I have a respectable reason for it," he added.