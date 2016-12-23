News
Saturday
December 24
Fight in Verkhovna Rada
23:38, 23.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents


There arose a dispute between Petro Poroshenko Bloc’s deputy Pavel Kishkari and an individual deputy Mikhail Golovko during the last plenary session of the year, reports 112 Ukraine

Golovko in his speech touched upon the activities of Ukrgazdobicha. Kishkari interrupted the deputy, qualifying the data presented as "false." Then, the argument turned into a fight.

In his interview with journalists Golovko said, that he was ready to sue Kroner to defend his "honor and dignity". "I have a respectable reason for it," he added.

