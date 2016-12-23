News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Putin and Erdoğan discuss successful completion of operation in Aleppo
23:58, 23.12.2016
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday talked on phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The heads of states expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of operation in Aleppo, Kremlin press-service reports.

''The discussion of the Syrian issue was continued. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the completion of operation in Aleppo. Thereby favorable conditions are created for launching a peace process, which implies cessation of military actions in the entire territory of Syria and shift to political settlement,'' the statement reads. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news