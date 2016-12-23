Putin and Erdoğan discuss successful completion of operation in Aleppo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday talked on phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The heads of states expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of operation in Aleppo, Kremlin press-service reports.
''The discussion of the Syrian issue was continued. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the completion of operation in Aleppo. Thereby favorable conditions are created for launching a peace process, which implies cessation of military actions in the entire territory of Syria and shift to political settlement,'' the statement reads.