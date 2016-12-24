News
Saturday
December 24
Saturday
December 24
Newspaper: Georgia ex-FM - Armenian-Georgian relations are in full swing
10:13, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to Georgia was his second official in this capacity, after his visit to Russia, where an agreement on Armenian-Russian joint troops was signed, wrote 168 Zham (Hours) newspaper of Armenia.

“However, if we take into account the situation in the region, one could assume that the RA MOD [i.e. the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense] minister could have avoided visiting Georgia, and made one of his first visits to Georgia.

‘“This is a positive development, which shows that Armenian-Georgian relations are in full swing, irrespective of the Russian will,’ Georgia’s former FM, diplomat Irakli Menagarishvili, said this to the 168 Zham correspondent, reflecting on RA MOD Minister Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to Georgia.

“In his conviction, the situation in the NK [i.e. Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict zone after the [early] April war [which Azerbaijan had unleashed], the Armenian side’s position after the war, the negotiation process also was discussed in Georgia,” wrote 168 Zham.

