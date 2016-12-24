News
Saturday
December 24
13 people killed in Malaysia as passenger bus plunges off cliff
15:28, 24.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Thirteen people including the bus driver were killed and 17 others were injured as a result of the accident with bus in Malaysia, The Star reported.

The incident occurred in the south of the country. It took place at Kampung Jayo, Jalan Kangkar-Senangah, Pagoh at around 4am on Christmas Eve. The bus plunged off a cliff here early Saturday morning. At least 25 firemen from the Muar, Bukit Gambit and Yong Peng stations were deployed to the location.

The investigation is underway. According to initial data, the road surface was in good condition and it was not raining when the incident happened.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
