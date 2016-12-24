News
Saturday
December 24
Georgia citizen van completely burns down in Yerevan
11:16, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Saturday at 3:04am.

Accordingly, a van loaded with fruits was on fire, on a street in capital city Yerevan.

Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 4:12am.

But the van—the driver of which is Georgian citizen L. Gh.—was completely destroyed by the fire, whereas the inside of another van that was parked nearby—but the data on the driver of which could not be found—was partially burnt.

This text available in   Հայերեն
