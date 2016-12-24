News
Saturday
December 24
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used sniper rifles at night
10:27, 24.12.2016
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 30 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 350 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and by way of different-caliber shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

More intense ceasefire violations were recorded with 94 shots that were fired from sniper rifles.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units refrained from taking actions in response, and continued confidently defending the military positions under their protection.

