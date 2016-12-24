US creates center countering foreign propaganda and misinformation

Funding of U.S. Defense Ministry for 2017 includes creation of the special center countering foreign propaganda, the relevant law was signed by the U.S. President Barack Obama, RIA Novosti reported.
According to article 1259C of the law, the budget allocates funds for creation of the center which will conduct and coordinate efforts on tracking of foreign propaganda and misinformation aiming at undermining national interests of the U.S..
The center will also develop a strategy for dealing with such campaigns.
The center’s competence, in particular, will include distribution of grants to maintain groups of civil society, journalists, NGOs, private companies and academic institutions involved in the analysis, collection of information and fight against foreign misinformation.