News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
US border guards begin to check social networks of foreign tourists
15:14, 24.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

U.S. Customs and Border Protection started to ask foreigners for their social media info, Engadget reported.

It was noted that foreigners visiting the U.S. under the visa waiver program will find a new question asking for their social media info in the travel authorization they have to fill out. It reads “Please enter information associated with your online presence”.

According to the newspaper, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested it in an effort to help identify terrorist threats.

This initiative has been seriously criticized because of violation of user privacy.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news