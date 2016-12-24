US border guards begin to check social networks of foreign tourists

U.S. Customs and Border Protection started to ask foreigners for their social media info, Engadget reported.
It was noted that foreigners visiting the U.S. under the visa waiver program will find a new question asking for their social media info in the travel authorization they have to fill out. It reads “Please enter information associated with your online presence”.
According to the newspaper, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested it in an effort to help identify terrorist threats.
This initiative has been seriously criticized because of violation of user privacy.