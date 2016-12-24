Stranger pays for woman's Christmas gifts in UK

A stranger at the Trafford Centre, Manchester paid for the purchase of a woman who had difficulties with the card.
The woman posted on Facebook that “ I was out shopping at Trafford centre with my son getting a few gifts from LUSH when I was ready to be served my card declined so I waited 10 minutes to try again but unfortunately it declined again so I told the woman behind the till to leave the stuff behind the till whilst I go cash machine.”
When she returned soon after, the cashier handed Jemma a bag and told her that someone had purchased the gifts for her and left a note.
The note, which was written on the receipt, read: "I know how stressful this time of year can be! Have a great Christmas! Bethany xxx."
The paid gifts cost 43 pounds sterling. The author of the post on Facebook wanted urges readers to help to find Bethany. She wants to thank her for the help personally.