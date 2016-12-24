Massive fire occurs in Japan styrofoam factory

Major fire started at the styrofoam plant in the Japanese prefecture of Hyogo, the flame captured the entire area in one of the buildings— 820 square meters and was spread to the adjacent parking lot, RIA Novosti reported quoting local media.
About 40 vehicles were completely burned in the parking lot of the neighboring apartment house. Residents of the nearby houses were urgently evacuated.
Over 230 families were left without electricity due to the fire. There were no victims. Causes of the fire are being investigated.