More than 100,000 people leave homes due to flooding in Indonesia

Flooding in central Indonesia has forced evacuation of more than 100,000 people and closure of a main airport, Xinhua reported.
According to the newspaper, over 20,000 houses, over 60 health facilities and two bridges were damaged by the flood. The flood also cut communication and electricity supply.
As spokesman of the national disaster management agency noted, an emergency period has been declared for 14 days until January 4.
Soldiers, police and rescuers from disaster agency office were taking part in the emergency relief operation.