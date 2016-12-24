Bus, carrying soldiers to Karabakh, is completely destroyed by fire

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information, on Friday at 3:55pm.
Accordingly, a bus was on fire nearby Yeraskhavan village of Ararat Province.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that the fire in the bus had broken out on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway.
The fire was extinguished at 4:50pm.
But the bus—with H. S. (born in 1971) behind the steering wheel—, which was carrying soldiers to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), was completely destroyed by the fire.
Paruyr Sevag village mayor Eduard Stepanyan, however, told Armenian NEWS.am that no soldier was hurt in the fire.
“The fire had started on the way,” he said, in particular, adding that another bus came to transport these soldiers.