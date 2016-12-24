Merkel does Christmas shopping

German Chancellor Angela Merkel did Christmas shopping: the politician was noticed in one of the largest supermarkets in Berlin, Interfax reported.

Merkel was accompanied by three bodyguards. She paid about €100 for purchases.

According to the available data, the politician bought butter, potatoes, paprika, candies, cottage cheese and other products, but there were the traditional Christmas goose, carp and wine in the list of purchases.

Where exactly Merkel plans to celebrate Christmas is still unknown. She usually goes to the resort in Switzerland together with her husband, but the latest events in Berlin could have possibly made changes in this tradition.