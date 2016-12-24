News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Merkel does Christmas shopping
18:13, 24.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel did Christmas shopping: the politician was noticed in one of the largest supermarkets in Berlin, Interfax reported.

Merkel was accompanied by three bodyguards. She paid about €100 for purchases.

According to the available data, the politician bought butter, potatoes, paprika, candies, cottage cheese and other products, but there were the traditional Christmas goose, carp and wine in the list of purchases.

Where exactly Merkel plans to celebrate Christmas is still unknown. She usually goes to the resort in Switzerland together with her husband, but the latest events in Berlin could have possibly made changes in this tradition.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
GALLUP: 14% of Yerevan residents want to get smartphone as New Year gift
But solely 7 percent plan on presenting such a gift…
 Lukashenko gives Leonid Kuchma rooster toy as New Year present
Lukashenko gives the former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma a soft rooster toy and receives a collection of Machiavelli books as a New Year present…
 Christmas market reopens after Berlin terrorist attack
But there were no bright lights and Christmas music as a sign of mourning...
 On New Year eve, Roquefort will be sold in Armenian farmers’ fair, but not due to good living
Overall, 13.7 thousand farmers have received free seats behind counters this year...
 Chilingaryan: Armenia pre-New Year-holiday shopping is more civilized this year
But, as per the NGO director, the only problem could be in the market of crops and exotic fruits…
 UK woman constructs Christmas Tree out of egg boxes
Carolyn Wignall was collecting egg boxes for a year to make her idea come true...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news