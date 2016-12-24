Congressman Dave Trott selected as new Co-chair of Congressional Armenian Caucus

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) today welcomed Michigan Congressman David Trott as the new Republican Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues joining Caucus founder Frank Pallone, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) and David Valadao (R-CA) in leading bi-partisan efforts to advance Armenian American policy priorities and strengthen US – Armenia ties in the upcoming 115th Congress.
Rep. Gus Bilirakis will join the Caucus leadership team as Republican Vice-Chair alongside Rep. Adam Schiff.
“We join with friends of Armenia from across America in thanking outgoing Congressman Dold for his exemplary service as Caucus Co-Chairman and in welcoming Congressman Trott, who will now serve in this leadership role, and also, of course, Congressman Bilirakis, the new Vice-Chairman of this bipartisan legislative group,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
“With such a strong leadership team in place, the Caucus is set to advance legislative priorities that strengthen Armenia, defend Artsakh, secure justice for the Armenian Genocide, and grow the U.S.-Armenia relationship.”
Congressman Dave Trott said it is an honor to be selected to serve as a Co-chair of the Armenian Caucus.
“For decades, the Armenian community has been an integral part of the fabric of Southeast Michigan, and I am looking forward to serving as their representative in Congress, continuing to make sure that their views are heard in Washington,” he said.
Mr. Bilirakis for his part said he had been a friend of the Armenian people and stood in solidarity with them as they continue to seek recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
“I look forward to working with the Caucus in a bipartisan manner to push for this acknowledgment as well as to strengthen U.S. ties with Armenia and serve as a voice for Armenian-Americans in my district and around the country. Together, we will strive towards a more prosperous future for our two allied nations,” he added.