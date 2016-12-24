News
Armenia minister: Buy Roquefort from agricultural fairs
14:34, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – I would like to urge the consumers of Armenia to buy Roquefort cheese from the agricultural fairs, Agriculture Minister Ignati Arakelyan said at a year-end press conference on Saturday.

“Thus, also the New Year table can be decorated, and farmers, your fellow citizens, can be helped,” added the minister.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

To note, Ashtarak Kat (Milk) company had paid off its outstanding debt to farmers in Roquefort.

As a result, these farmers now ponder how to sell this cheese.

In recent days, the Ministry of Agriculture permitted these farmers to sell this cheese at the weekend agricultural fairs in capital city Yerevan.

What the farmers themselves produce is usually sold at these fairs. But this time an exception is made for this factory-made Roquefort, to help the aforesaid farmers get their rightful money.

