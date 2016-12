A wave of protest actions started in the center of Istanbul after a footage of humiliation and burning of two Turkish soldiers captured by ISIL militants appeared on the web.

According to Cumhuriyet, the protesters gathered in Taksim square demanding the return of Turkish troops from Syria as people and soldiers are suffering because of government’s mistakes.

“We will not let blood spill in Syria anymore,” the demonstrators said.

Police dispersed the crowed by using force.