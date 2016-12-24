News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Aram I: Petitioning to ECtHR regarding Armenian Catholicosate of Sis is first judicial step in national claimancy
16:59, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

ANTELIAS. – Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia—in Antelias, Lebanon—, arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After a brief meeting at the airport, Aram I headed for the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi, and then returned to Dubai on the same night, the Catholicosate informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And a dinner reception was held Friday in honor of the Catholicos. 

At the event, Aram I explained about the Great House of Cilicia’s lawsuit, which was first filed with the Constitutional Court of Turkey and then with the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), with a demand that the territory of the Armenian Catholicosate of Sis—which is in  modern-day Turkey—be returned.

He noted that this lawsuit is the first judicial step along the lines of Armenian national claimancy.

In April 2015, the Armenian Church Catholicosate of Cilicia and Catholicos Aram I filed a petition with the Constitutional Court of Turkey, and demanded the return of the historical estate of the Catholicosate of Sis. The court, in turn, petitioned to the Turkish Ministry of Justice, which, however, dismissed this lawsuit, stating that it is beyond the scope of the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court of Turkey. As a result, the Armenian Church Catholicosate of Cilicia petitioned to the ECtHR.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians: We condemn terrorism
Karekin II condoled with the spiritual leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church…
 Catholicos of All Armenians receives metropolitan of Georgian Church
The spoke about the challenges which the two churches face…
 Armenian Church Catholicosate of Cilicia petitions to ECtHR, against Turkey
The petition will be submitted on Tuesday…
 Armenia MOD: Nation, army concepts need to be associated with one another
Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan was received by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II…
 Armenian Catholicos meets with officer who was severely wounded at line of contact
Senior Lieutenant Sargis Gabrielyan had received medical treatment in India, and returned home several days ago…
 Armenian church in Georgia’s Akhaltsikhe has night lighting
The Samtskhe-Javakheti regional governor had visited it several days ago…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news