News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
GALLUP: 14% of Yerevan residents want to get smartphone as New Year gift
18:11, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Although 14 percent of the residents of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan would like to receive a smartphone as a New Year gift, solely 7 percent plan to give such a gift.

The results of a survey, which Gallup Armenia Office conducted in Yerevan, also show that 21 percent of the respondents intend to present various accessories to their friends and relatives as a New Year present, whereas only 9 percent want to receive such a gift.

Director of the Gallup Armenia Office, Aram Navasardyan, presented the results of this survey at a press conference on Saturday.

Accordingly, 15 percent of the respondents would like to receive clothes or shoes as a New Year gift, but those planning on giving such presents is more that 36 percent. 

In addition, 6 percent of the respondents would like to receive a book as a gift, whereas 9 percent intends to give such a present.

Also, 41 percent noted that they also are going to present toys as a gift, but solely one percent wants toys.

A total of 28 percent of the respondents plan on presenting souvenirs to their acquaintances, but only 9 percent want such gifts.

Another 5 percent of Yerevan residents want to get an automobile as a New Year present; and as many people hope to receive either household appliances or money.

One percent admitted that they would like to receive an apartment as present.

No respondent, however, said they are going to present anyone an apartment, an automobile, a household, or money.

The survey was conducted from December 7 to 19, and with 800 respondents.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel does Christmas shopping
The politician bought butter, potatoes, paprika, candies, cottage cheese and other products, but…
Lukashenko gives Leonid Kuchma rooster toy as New Year present
Lukashenko gives the former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma a soft rooster toy and receives a collection of Machiavelli books as a New Year present…
 Christmas market reopens after Berlin terrorist attack
But there were no bright lights and Christmas music as a sign of mourning...
 On New Year eve, Roquefort will be sold in Armenian farmers’ fair, but not due to good living
Overall, 13.7 thousand farmers have received free seats behind counters this year...
 Chilingaryan: Armenia pre-New Year-holiday shopping is more civilized this year
But, as per the NGO director, the only problem could be in the market of crops and exotic fruits…
 UK woman constructs Christmas Tree out of egg boxes
Carolyn Wignall was collecting egg boxes for a year to make her idea come true...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news