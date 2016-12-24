GALLUP: 14% of Yerevan residents want to get smartphone as New Year gift

YEREVAN. – Although 14 percent of the residents of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan would like to receive a smartphone as a New Year gift, solely 7 percent plan to give such a gift.

The results of a survey, which Gallup Armenia Office conducted in Yerevan, also show that 21 percent of the respondents intend to present various accessories to their friends and relatives as a New Year present, whereas only 9 percent want to receive such a gift.

Director of the Gallup Armenia Office, Aram Navasardyan, presented the results of this survey at a press conference on Saturday.

Accordingly, 15 percent of the respondents would like to receive clothes or shoes as a New Year gift, but those planning on giving such presents is more that 36 percent.

In addition, 6 percent of the respondents would like to receive a book as a gift, whereas 9 percent intends to give such a present.

Also, 41 percent noted that they also are going to present toys as a gift, but solely one percent wants toys.

A total of 28 percent of the respondents plan on presenting souvenirs to their acquaintances, but only 9 percent want such gifts.

Another 5 percent of Yerevan residents want to get an automobile as a New Year present; and as many people hope to receive either household appliances or money.

One percent admitted that they would like to receive an apartment as present.

No respondent, however, said they are going to present anyone an apartment, an automobile, a household, or money.

The survey was conducted from December 7 to 19, and with 800 respondents.