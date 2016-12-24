News
Saturday
December 24
Role of Armenia is growing in global IT market
17:46, 24.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The role of Armenia is gradually growing in the global IT market.

Representative of Microsoft Armenia, Levon Hovhannisyan, stated the aforementioned at an event organized by Young Programmers NGO.

“One of the most remarkable examples of our country’s importance is the fact that Microsoft Armenia is a key regional center. If Armenia were not of interest in the global IT sphere, that center would have moved to another country. To the question what turns a small country into a global player, I’ll answer that it is the intellectual human resources. For instance, currently over one hundred Armenian programmers work at Microsoft, mainly holding leading positions,” he said.

In his words, the only negative aspect is that Armenia has a small market, however the creation of cloud technologies removed this problem. “Now it is possible to develop a program, place it into a cloud and disseminate all over the world. And as a man who visits dozens of countries per year, I can say that the internet-infrastructure of Armenia is one of the best ones in the world. That is, the problem of small market has been solved,” Hovhannisyan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
