Saturday
December 24
Erdogan criticizes EU for providing small amounts of subsidies for refugees
18:08, 24.12.2016
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the EU for providing small amounts of subsidies for the needs of refugees, reports TASS.

"The EU has promised to provide 3 billion euros for refugees from July 1, but so far has transferred 677 million dollars only. This amount is not included into the Turkish budget, but passed to the Red Crescent and the agency on emergency management. The EU has promised 3 billion euro. Where is that amount? "said Erdogan.

The President also noted, that the budgets of the EU countries are much larger than that of the Turkish. Whereas refusing to provide the promised amount speaks to the fact, that “the EU countries do not care about humanity, interests and needs of people who are in need. "

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
