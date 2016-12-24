Cousin of Berlin Christmas fair’s terrorist is arrested in Tunisia

Tunisian authorities yesterday arrested three Islamists, including the cousin of Anis Amri, who was accused of the terrorist attack at Berlin’s Christmas, reports AFP. According to the authorities, the arrested are members of terrorist network connected to Anis Amri.
As earlier reported, a truck plowed into the crowd in Berlin on December 19, killing 12 and injuring 48. The IS took the responsibility of the attack. 24-year-old Omri Anis, who against whom an international arrest warrant was announced, was killed in a shooting with the police in Italy.