News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Cousin of Berlin Christmas fair’s terrorist is arrested in Tunisia
18:39, 24.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Tunisian authorities yesterday arrested three Islamists, including the cousin of Anis Amri, who was accused of the terrorist attack at Berlin’s Christmas, reports AFP. According to the authorities, the arrested are members of terrorist network connected to Anis Amri.

As earlier reported, a truck plowed into the crowd in Berlin on December 19, killing 12 and injuring 48. The IS took the responsibility of the attack.  24-year-old Omri Anis, who against whom an international arrest warrant was announced, was killed in a shooting with the police in Italy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Girlfriend of Russian envoy’s killer detained in Turkey
In the evening of December 19, a gunman attacked Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, while he was giving a speech at a photo exhibition...
 Bomb is discovered near premises of Turkish Embassy to Belgian in Brussels
Police finds a hand-made explosive device in Brussels, Belgium, near the premises of the Turkish Embassy…
 Assad thanks Putin for efforts towards liberating Aleppo
Assad noted that ''the victories in Aleppo open doors to political work in Syria"...
 Putin congratulates Assad on liberation of Aleppo
The Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Assad on the liberation of Aleppo…
 Malta hijack: 65 passengers released
Josef Muscat said the first group of passengers consisting of women and children has been released...
 Malta plane hijacking: Malta airport closed
It has been established that #Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant and 7 crew members…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news