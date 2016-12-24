Armenian Ambassador to Estonia on cooperation between countries: We have much in common

Despite the geographical distance between Estonia and Armenia, our people always had and have very warm and friendly relations based on sincere affection and mutual respect between the citizens.
Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania and Estonia, Tigran Mkrtchyan, told the aforementioned in an interview with DELFI.
“They apparently significantly strengthen and expand due to various contacts, including those at the student level. Overall, we have good traditions in the sphere of education, and not only at the level of universities and institutes. In fact, our Diplomatic School is based on the model of the Estonian one. Along with our Government, the major sponsor of our School is the European Union, one of the key EU consultants being exactly from Estonia. Apart from this, two Armenian students can apply to the Estonian School of Diplomacy,” the Ambassador said.
Referring to the sphere of education, he noted that there is a great potential here, which should be made use of. “I think we have an unused potential. Those opportunities should be further studied. We are holding an active dialogue with the European Union. This is one of the key directions of our foreign policy. Currently we are working on the new framework agreement. We suppose that this process—during which we held six rounds of talks—will end in the near future, the new agreement giving additional impetus to the development of ties also with the EU members, including with Estonia.”
The Ambassador also touched on economics, noting that as compared to 2015, the turnover of goods was significantly more active in 2016. “But, of course, there is much more potential, including in the IT sphere, which should be made use of. We have much in common in this sphere. Estonia is a good example from that point of view. Many of our companies are interested in Estonian practice, as well as in cooperation with Estonian colleagues,” Mkrtchyan noted.