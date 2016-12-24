Doctors report on condition of hospitalized Moscow ex-mayor

Former Mayor of Moscow, Yury Luzhkov, who was taken to one of the capital’s hospitals on Friday with right lung pneumonia, will soon be moved from intensive care unit to an ordinary ward, a source in medical circles told Interfax.
“Positive dynamics is observed in Luzhkov’s condition; he already feels well,”the interlocutor told the agency. In his words, it is planned that the former mayor will be discharged by the New Year so that he welcomes the holiday with his family.
Luzhkov himself said that he had right lung pneumonia due to a virus infection. After being discharged, he is going to attend the concert of Turetsky Choire in Moscow, which is scheduled for December 25 and 30.
On Friday, a number of media outlets informed that the former Mayor of Moscow was urgently hospitalized and taken to an intensive care unit. According to Intefax, doctors saved him from clinical death but Luzhkov’s representative refuted this information. Later President of Moscow State University Victor Sadovnichi informed that the former mayor felt bad during a business meeting at the university.