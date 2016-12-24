News
Russian MFA: Extension of sanctions presents outgoing US administration in negative light
22:11, 24.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes, that extension of anti-Russian sanctions presents the US outgoing administration in a negative light, writes the Russian MFA website, reports TASS.

"Russian companies, having connections with Crimea, agricultural, energy and military-industrial companies, which suffered from sanctions of the outgoing US administration, will continue their regular work. On the contrary, the US administration has obtained a negative reputation and will leave bad memories about itself, "said the foreign ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, that new sanctions  have been a tool to punish Russia for supporting the Syrian government.

